Samsung Galaxy S8 name gets confirmed!

Galaxy S8 is surfacing in rumors and leaks almost every day. Several rumors have tipped at the presence of a digital assistant called Bixby in the upcoming Samsung flagship. This new assistant is claimed to be more useful than the existing S Voice as it uses the artificial intelligence technology that the South Korean company acquired last year.

Today, the Galaxy S8 name gets confirmed as the same along with the new AI assistant were referenced in the LinkedIn profile of the Principal Program Manager at Samsung Electronics USA, June K. Sung. The profile mentions that he is responsible for the execution as well as delivery of the upcoming AI assistant on Galaxy S8.

If you weren't truly convinced that the upcoming Samsung flagship will arrive with the company's new AI assistant, then this reference found on the LinkedIn profile of the manager should be enough for you to come to terms with the same.

We can expect the Galaxy S8 to be announced in late March and hit the stores in mid-April. While there is still enough time for the same to happen, we know that there will be two variants of the Galaxy S8 - one with a 5.8-inch display and the other with a 6.2-inch display.

Going by the recent rumors and leaks, the Galaxy S8 is likely to feature an almost bezel-less display sans a physical home button on it. There are rumors that the fingerprint sensor will be embedded underneath the display. Also, a recent rumor says that the Galaxy S8 will use the entire supply of the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

