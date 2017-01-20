Samsung Galaxy S8 new leaked images reveal Gold color variant

While we cannot fully trust the rumors and the leaks, we can only speculate and maybe come up with theories that again maybe going in the right or wrong direction.

However, a new image of the Samsung Galaxy S8 has just been spotted on the web and after analyzing it we can neither confirm, nor deny its legitimacy. In this digital era, anything is possible, especially altering images can be a quick job.

SEE ALSO: LG G6 new renders leaked by case maker Ghostek

Therefore sometimes it's challenging, to properly analyze a photo because the new leaked image could be in fact the Galaxy S7 edge image which is altered by trimming the top and bottom sides, eradicating the Home button, and moving the Samsung logo there. The reason we are unsure is because the device pictured here contradicts both the alleged front panel/screen protector leaks and preliminary renders by case manufacturers.

That being said, it is also true that there's no consistency between the earlier leaks either. The reports have been different every time.

On the contrary, the smartphone as seen above does look taller and slimmer than the Galaxy S7 edge. What's more, the Samsung logo seems to be engraved onto the panel, instead of being painted. Also, the user interface shows that it is running Android Nougat. These things do point at the possibility that the image being that of the S8, but we still need a solid proof.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo PHAB2 Pro, Tango smartphone launched in India at Rs. 29,990

Besides, real image or fake, the Galaxy S8 could end up looking pretty close to this, considering the previous leaks and rumors circulating on the web. Everything will be made clear when Samsung announces its flagship smartphone in the coming months. Meanwhile, we can expect more leaks to appear in the weeks ahead.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals