Samsung Galaxy S8 new video out on YouTube

Previously we reported that the first live video of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ was leaked. Now yet again a new video that allegedly shows 5-seconds of the Samsung Galaxy S8 has surfaced on the internet.

While the device looks very similar to the one featured earlier in the first video, except without a back cover this time we can pretty much say this new video is legit. And assuming it is the Galaxy S8 then the flagship handset does have a sleek and attractive design.

However, what you see in the video is that the device sports a fingerprint scanner at the back. There is also the rear camera with dual led flash and a front camera presumably with an Iris sensor at the front. There is no home button and the screen seems to be curved. There is the Samsung branding below the camera and you can also see the Model name at the back.

The device seems to be the Black variant and we can also notice that the body has been covered with glass coating on the back. As the video is too short that is all we can make out.

However, as Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S8 at its Unpacked event on March 29, we pretty much have a good idea about the upcoming flagship smartphone. Nonetheless, we should also see an exponential rise in leaks and more buzz around the device in the days to come.

Do stay tuned with us as we will be bringing the latest exclusives about the device.