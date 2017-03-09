Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus shown along with Note 7, S7 edge

As the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is nearing, the leaks are pouring constantly. A few hours back, we reported that these phones were spotted at FCC for certification. Now, a photo on Weibo shows the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus along with the Galaxy Note 7.

The photo compares the upcoming flagship phones with the ill-fated 2016 flagship. The Galaxy Note 7 was well received by the Samsung fans and the tech industry as well for its good design and cutting-edge specs. But the faulty batteries used in the device made Samsung undergo the worst time ever.

Coming to the upcoming phones, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus look much better than the controversial Note 7. While they retain the curves on the sides as the Note 7, the bezels at the top and button are much thinner. The size difference is evident at the first sight itself. The Galaxy S8 is believed to boast a 5.8-inch display whereas the S8 Plus is likely to have a 6.7-inch display. The Note 7 falls between the two with a 5.7-inch display.

In another photo, the Galaxy S8 is compared with the Note 7 and the yesteryear flagship - Galaxy S7 edge. The Galaxy S8 with a 5.8-inch display appears to be almost the same size as the S7 edge with a smaller 5.5-inch display. This tips that the upcoming phones have a compact design given their screen size.

Notably, these images are to be taken with a grain of salt until there is a further confirmation from Samsung regarding them. We can expect to come across such leaks and speculations as the launch is just a few weeks away.

Source