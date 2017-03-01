Samsung Galaxy S8 official press renders leaks

Samsung being one of the largest smartphone makers in the market has seen both ups and downs throughout its journey. It has come up with various devices till date, out of which many are popular and trending in the market. Currently, leaks regarding the launch of the latest Galaxy S8 is all that you can hear about Samsung.

Though the South Korean company is not unveiling its flagship phone until late march, there are quite a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the device at this point in time. Leaks say that there will be two models - one with a 5.8-inch and the other with a 6.2-inch display. Both the devices will be curved ones, breaking Samsung's tradition of offering both flat and curved screen phones at the same time as it did with the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

Additionally, both standard and Plus variant of the phone feature plastic case on its back. Since both the devices might have the same structure, they are called as Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus based on their display size.

According to the photo leaked, Samsung has created "all-screen front" for S8, getting rid of its old physical home button below the display. We can also notice the fingerprint sensors located at the back, next to the camera module and an iris scanner at the top of the device and three edge buttons for volume and other controls.

It looks like, March 29 will be the launch date of this device. Now, it is our turn to wait and watch what the Galaxy S8 has actually got to offer.

