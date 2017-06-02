Samsung Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean edition launched: What's new?

Samsung and Disney have partnered to create the Pirates of the Caribbean edition of the Galaxy S8.

However, the two companies have come with this edition in order to celebrate the movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As such the companies have launched a limited edition case for the Galaxy S8 which also comes in a uniquely designed box. The box contains a faux gold ring as well.

But that is it, the movie-themed case, box, and the ring. As for the smartphone, here's nothing new about the Galaxy S8 itself. So basically, the device is the same Galaxy S8 with the same features and specifications that were launched earlier.

And as we have said above, the Samsung flagship does come in a box that kind of lools like a treasure chest with the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales theme on it. The normal retail box of the Galaxy S8 will be inside the chest.

Moreover, the Pirates of the Caribbean version is said to have a custom UI or theme which will be automatically activated via NFC once the case is attached to the handset.

Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean edition is available for purchase in China via JD.com for CNY 5,988 (approx Rs. 56,627).

