Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage sale debuts at Rs. 74,900

Samsung announced the launch of the high-end variant of the Galaxy S8+ in India in the last week. Now, the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is available for purchase.

Interested users can purchase the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased via both Flipkart and the official Samsung online store. The device is priced at a whopping Rs. 74,900. While the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were released in India in April, only the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of these phones were launched at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively.

Introductory offers

Samsung has come up with introductory offers on the Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM variant. The buyers will get a bundled wireless charger worth Rs. 4,499 for free. Notably, the new variant will be available only in the Midnight Black color. Samsung will offer Rs. 2,500 cash back for ICICI credit card users.

Those who choose to avail the exchange offer can get up to Rs. 15,000 discount on their purchase. When it comes to Flipkart, the Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM variant is available with the same ICICI cash back offer and Reliance Jio double data offer that provides 56GB (28GB+28GB) 4G data at Rs. 309.

Galaxy S8+ specs

The Galaxy S8+ has been launched with the Exynos 8895 SoC in India. The display is a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels. The dual-edge curved display has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and the tech is called Infinity Display.

The camera department comprises of a 12MP Dual Pixel main snapper with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and auto focus. The storage space can be expanded up to 256GB in the hybrid dual SIM card slot.

The connectivity aspects of the Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and NFC. There is support for Samsung Pay as well. The smartphone has an iris scanner, facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner on board. The battery is a 3500mAh unit that supports wireless charging and fast charging. Furthermore, the device has the IP68 rating that makes it water and dust resistant.