Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus to come with 3,500mAh battery?

Earlier reports and rumors have significantly suggested that the upcoming smartphone from Samsung the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus could likely feature 3,000 and 3,500 mAh battery respectively.

Well, the rumors may turn out to be true as a new leak from China, reveals a Samsung 3,500 mAh battery and speculations indicate this could be the battery that will be used for Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus. And while you may just by looking at the battery you can't confirm anything, but the details given on the battery sticker reveal some interesting things.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus spotted at FCC weeks before launch

That being said, the model number given on the battery coincidentally matches the details from the FCC certification of the Galaxy S8 Plus that we reported earlier. The label on the battery further provides information indicating that the cell was made in Korea and assembled in Vietnam by Samsung SDI.

However, the leak doesn't mention any details about the manufacturer of the cell. While it still remains a mystery, Samsung has been rumored to have approached different battery suppliers this time and it might likely be due to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Samsung doesn't want to repeat what happened last year.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus shown along with Note 7, S7 edge

On the contrary, having a 3500 mAh battery feels little unsettling. Considering that the Galaxy S8 Plus will supposedly come with a 6.2-inch screen, will it be able to deliver good battery life is still a question that will be on our minds till the smartphone is officially released.

Source