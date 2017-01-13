Samsung Galaxy S8 final specs out; S8 Plus to feature dual camera

The Galaxy S8 is hitting the tech headlines almost every day as there are numerous leaks and rumors making the rounds all over the internet. Despite the many rumors, some aspects of this upcoming flagship seem to remain the same making us believe that these features will definitely be a part of the final release.

Today too we have a report about the Galaxy S8. Well, a Korean media has shed light on the finalized specifications and design of the upcoming Samsung flagship. Going by this report, the Galaxy S8 will not feature the dual camera due to the high cost involved in using this technology. This leaves only the Galaxy S8 Plus to feature the dual camera setup at its rear. This is something that we already came across during the launch of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Also Read: Samsung Bixby to come with Galaxy S8: Everything you should know

In line with the previous rumors, it is suggested that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will not feature the physical home button at the front, making these phones to be the first ones from Samsung to come sans the home button.

As per the report, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will feature flat displays and there won't be an edge variant this time around. Also, the screen sizes are said to be 5.7 inches and 6.2 inches respectively. Maybe, Samsung is planning to implement a near bezel-less design in these phones as the Xiaomi Mi Mix. Contradictory to the previous reports that suggested that the fingerprint sensor will be behind the display, the recent one says that the same will be at its rear.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 render with no home button at the front hits the web

Talking of the specifications and features that we know so far, the Galaxy S8 will arrive with the company's own AI software Bixby. Also, it will employ the recently launched Snapdragon 835 processor in one of the variants while the other one will get the Exynos SoC. It is likely that we can see 6GB of RAM in the Samsung flagship, but there is no affirmation on the same as of yet.

Source