Samsung Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8+ India launch: Watch the live stream here

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India today at an event to be held at 12 PM in New Delhi. The pricing and availability information will be announced today at the event.

Samsung is live streaming the Galaxy S8 and S8+ launch event on its official Indian website. The flagship duo from the South Korean tech giant was unveiled on March 29. The Snapdragon 835 SoC variants will be available in the U.S. whereas the other countries will get the Exynos 8895 SoC variants. Recently, it was cited that the Exynos variant has surpassed the Snapdragon variant in some benchmarks.

While there is no official detail regarding the availability of these smartphones, the e-commerce website Flipkart put up a teaser on its site related to the availability of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on its portal. Following the teaser, there were claims that these smartphones will be listed for pre-order on Flipkart from today.

When it comes to the possible pricing details, the Galaxy S8 is priced at $720 (approx. Rs. 46,700) and the Galaxy S8+ is priced at $840 (approx. Rs. 54,500) in the U.S. There is increased possibility for Samsung to release the flagship smartphones somewhere around the same pricing. However, there is always has a slight difference compared to the U.S. pricing when the phones are released in India.

Given the fact that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have already outnumbered the pre-orders that the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge received in the last year in South Korea, we can expect a huge demand for these smartphones in India too.