Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus India release pegged for April 19: New features to experience

The Galaxy S8 pre-registrations debuted in India recently and the flagship smartphone was expected to be released later this month. Now, there is an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same.

Samsung has taken to Twitter to announce that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones will be released in India on April 19. Both the smartphones were unveiled on March 29 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City. The tweet posted by Samsung takes you to the official Samsung online store where you can pre-register for the soon to be released flagship smartphones.

With just a few more days for the launch of the Galaxy S8 duo in the country, here are some new and important features that we might experience in these smartphones.

Update: Samsung seems to have deleted this tweet, but the screenshot of the same is shown above.

Hybrid SIM slot Interestingly, the Samsung India website confirms that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus with dual SIM will be released in the country. These variants will support a hybrid SIM slot. Usually, Samsung smartphones will not have dual SIM support but just a SIM card slot and a micro SD card slot for expandable storage. Infinity Display The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus feature something called Infinity Display. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch screen whereas the S8 Plus has a 6.2-inch screen. Despite the huge screen size, these smartphones look and feel like any other normal-sized phone. The reason is the Infnity Display. These smartphones hardly have bezel around the display. The display is bright and clean and mirror-like. Facial recognition Authentication through facial recognition is nothing new in smartphones. But, this is the first time that Samsung has attempted to use this technology. The addition of facial recognition in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is an added layer of security. There are reports that the facial recognition in the flagship smartphones from Samsung is not too accurate. Bixby Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will launch with the Bixby digital assistant that is a great feature addition to the flagship smartphones. However, the feature will not be included when the smartphones are released on April 19. Bluetooth 5 The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the first smartphone to be unveiled with Bluetooth 5, the next-generation Bluetooth standard. The Bluetooth 5 has its own benefits to it in comparison to the existing one. Get to know more about Bluetooth 5 from here.