Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ release teased by Flipkart ahead of launch

Samsung fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the company's flagship smartphones - Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India tomorrow. With just a day left for the launch of these phones, Flipkart has put up a teaser for these phones confirming that the Galaxy S8 duo will be available on the site.

There is no mention if the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be exclusive to Flipkart. Eventually, the smartphones might be listed on the other e-commerce websites such as Amazon as well. Besides the online retailers, the Samsung offline stores across the country will also sell these flagship smartphones. The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be revealed tomorrow at the launch event.

Samsung is believed to release these smartphones in three color options such as Maple Gold, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black in the country. Both the smartphones have almost similar specifications except for the battery capacity and display size. As the Snapdragon 835 variant of the Samsung flagships is meant only for the U.S. market, these phones will be released in India with the Exynos 8895 SoC.

To refresh on the specifications, the Galaxy S8 is given a 5.8-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display whereas the Plus variant sports a 6.2-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display. Both the displays have the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The Exynos SoC is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Notably, there will be hybrid dual SIM support in these smartphones.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will bestow a 12MP Dual Pixel main snapper with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP front-facing camera on board these phones. The connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and NFC. There is also support for Samsung Pay, an iris scanner, facial recognition, and a fingerprint sensor as well. The battery capacity of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively.