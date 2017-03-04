Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will have an Infinity Display, confirms trademark filing

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus on March 29 at an event to be held in New York City and release them on April 21. In the meantime, we are coming across many reports related to these phones shedding light on what features we can expect to see in them.

As per the recent reports, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus would arrive with an Infinity Display. A trademark application that was filed at the USPTO mentions the Infinity Display technology that would mainly be used on mobile telephones. The sad thing about this is the application does not mention what the term Infinity Display refers to.

Notably, this isn't the first time we are hearing about the Infinity Display. A few weeks back, a report stated that the upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung might have a screen that will occupy most of the front of these phones. Eventually, the screen-to-body ratio will be high. Also, there are reports that Samsung will ditch the home button and there will be small bezels at the top and bottom.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-order to debut on April 10

Going by the rumors, there won't be a home button at the front. So, the fingerprint sensor is likely to be positioned at the back of the phone, beside the rear camera. In addition to these, the South Korean tech giant will include a dedicated physical Bixby AI button at the left of these phones. With this button, users can call upon the new virtual assistant.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are slated to be announced on March 29. With a few more weeks of time, we expect to get more details on Infinity Display.

Source