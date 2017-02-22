Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus leaked photos show the 6-inch display

Since the past few days, we have been coming across leaks of the Galaxy S8 showing us the possible design and looks of the upcoming flagship. Now, its bigger brother, the Galaxy S8 Plus has been spotted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The leaked photos of the Galaxy S8 Plus show the large curved edge display that has become a standard feature in the flagship devices from Samsung. The notable aspect is these leaked photos show slim bezels at the top and bottom that is possible with the removal of the fingerprint sensor and the physical home button. Like the previous flagship phones from Samsung, the purported Galaxy S8 Plus seems to have the power button on its right.

One of the photos shows the box of the device along with the name Galaxy S8 6 printed on it. This points out that the device could feature a 6-inch display. The earlier rumors allege that the Galaxy S8 Plus might arrive with a relatively larger 6.2-inch display. Along the name, the box also shows "Samsung, Yateley", which is where the European QA lab of Samsung is located.

Notably, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus release date at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona on Sunday. While we are sure that the company might not showcase these phones at the conference, these photos seem to have given us the best look of the device until now. The launch date of the flagship smartphones is likely to fall in March with an April release.

