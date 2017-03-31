Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Microsoft Edition models pegged for April 21 release

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are bundled with several Microsoft applications just like the earlier launches from the South Korean tech giant.

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are bundled with applications such as OneNote, Skype, OneDrive, etc. Though these are not the first phones to feature the Microsoft applications, it can be said that Samsung has gone a step further by strengthening their partnership by launching the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Microsoft edition models. These models will be released on April 21 and sold via the Microsoft retail stores.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby to feature Pinterest's visual search lens

Microsoft has officially announced that it has started accepting pre-orders for the special edition Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from March 30. The specific launch date of these special edition models in India is not known for now. The company is also planning to come with a customized version of the Galaxy S8 duo, claims a report by The Verge. This customization is claimed to offer a the best-in-class productivity and experience to the users.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched: Features, Specifications and more

Microsoft will use the Cortana virtual assistant in the special edition Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus models. This means that only the Android version of these flagship smartphones will feature the Bixby assistant apart from the Google Assistant. Eventually, there are three digital assistants for these phones that will be a complication for the users.

While we have mentioned that the regular Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will also come bundled with the Microsoft apps, the special edition ones will have more such apps in them.

Source