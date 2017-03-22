Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus render shows three color variants in four angles

In just one more week, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones will be announced clearing all the rumors that exist right now. In the meantime, we have an interesting leak showing the possible color variants of the device.

...and finally: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (left to right) in Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver (top to bottom). pic.twitter.com/pIUJskyFbK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 21, 2017

The latest render has come from serial Twitter-based leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The render reveals the color options such as Arctic Silver, Orchid Grey, and Black Sky. Besides revealing the colors, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus has been shown in different angles. In the tweet, it is mentioned that the image shows the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus from left to right. The render doesn't reveal many other details.

On Tuesday, we saw a television ad for the flagship smartphones meant for the Korean channels and a teaser or poster for the two models.

Going by the already known specs, the Galaxy S8 is rumored to bestow a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD 1440p. There could be a Snapdragon 835 variant and an Exynos 8895 variant of the smartphone. Both these models are likely to have 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. In terms of imaging, it might have a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera as well. Powering life to the phone is a 3000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S8 Plus will most probably have a larger 6.2-inch display with a similar QHD 1440p resolution. Besides this, the device is likely to get the power from a 3500mAh battery. Otherwise, both the phones are said to have Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed in them and feature IP68 rating as well. There might be an iris scanner, a fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition too.