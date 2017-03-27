Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus renders leaked: Specs, price, features and more hit the web

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are all set to be launched on March 29 at the Galaxy Unpacked event to happen in New York. With only a two days left for the launch of the company's flagship phones, the leaked renders show the phones in all the angles revealing its design, specs, features as well as price.

The latest information about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is from the website Winfuture. As per the service, the Galaxy S8 will arrive with a 5.8-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy S8 Plus will have a larger 6.2-inch display with similar resolution. These models are believed to arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded with a micro SD card. These phones are said to arrive in a Snapdragon 835 variant and an Exynos 8895 variant as well.

On the imaging segment, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are said to feature a 12MP main snapper and an 8MP selfie camera as well. Booting on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, these phones might have a 3,000mAh battery and a 3,500mAh battery respectively.

The other interesting aspects we can get to know from the leaks and speculations is that there will a digital voice assistant, an iris scanner, and a sensor button at the rear. Going by the previous leaks, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be available in Orchid Grey, Black Sky, and Arctic Silver colors and start from approx. Rs. 58,000 and Rs. 65,000.

