Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders leak; Live image too hits the web

By now we know that Samsung won't launch the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus at the MWC 2017. The two flagship smartphones will be tested rigorously before their launch to avoid any mishap as in the case of Galaxy Note 7. This is the reason behind the delay in the launch of these smartphones that is likely to happen on March 29.

We have come across many renders, concepts, leaks, and cases as well for the Galaxy S8 that shed some light on how the smartphone might look like and specs it will pack. Now, we have the clearest renders of the Samsung flagship smartphones - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have hit the web. These show the phone from all the angles.

In another report, the first live image of the Galaxy S8 in full working condition has been spotted. The photo shows the lower half of the Samsung flagship, adds credibility to the earlier reports that the device will feature an almost bezel-less dual-curved screen. Also, the absence of the physical button at the front falls in line with the earlier leaks. The image confirms that Samsung isn't ditching the 3.5mm audio jack on its flagship. But there is a USB Type-C port as well at the bottom.

Going by the already existing rumors, the Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29 and the shipping will debut sometime in mid-April. The device is said to use the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM based on the region. The storage capacity will likely by 64GB and it is believed to be expanded up to 256GB using a micro SD card. There could be a 3,250mAh battery in the Galaxy S8 and a 3,600mAh battery in the Galaxy S8 Plus. Both the devices are to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

