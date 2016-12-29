Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Rumored to Feature S Pen, Does it Mark the End of Road to Galaxy Note Series?

We are just two months away from the official launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 . It is widely speculated that Samsung is working on two new variants of the phones, the original Galaxy S8 and a phablet sized Galaxy S8 Plus.

We have already seen a couple of rumors regarding the Galaxy S8 Plus from the last five days. And, a recent leak coming from China suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus might come with the S Pen accessory, which is exclusive to the Galaxy Note series.

Also Read: OnePlus to Soon Unveil OnePlus 5, Company's First Water-Resistant Smartphone

Samsung is currently testing various prototypes of the Galaxy S8 and yet to decide the final prototype of the phone. Another leak that came out today suggests that both the variants of the Galaxy S8 will move away from the traditional capacitive buttons and instead feature on-screen navigation keys.

Also, there are several noteworthy changes to be expected in the Galaxy S8. Nevertheless, this leak raises several questions regarding the 'Note' series as the S Pen is exclusive only to the Note series phones.

With the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the company might permanently kill the Note series and will release a Galaxy S phablet this year.

Source