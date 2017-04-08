Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus sales expected to be over 40 million units

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are all set to be released later this month. It looks like Samsung is expecting to sell over 40 million units of these smartphones.

The South Korean brokerage houses have estimated that the sales of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus would be around 43 to 60 million units this year. The highest sales figure of 60 million was predicted by Eugene Investment & Securities Co. On the other hand, Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. expects a sales figure of 51 million units and Samsung Securities Co. expects 45 million units of sales. These estimations include both the variants of the flagship.

The financial arm of Samsung has an explanation as well for this sales figure that it expects. One of the researchers, Hwang Min-sung, states that the Galaxy S8 sales are not expected to surpass the 48 million mark achieved by the yesteryear flagship - Galaxy S7.

Notably, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays respectively. These smartphones will be released on April 21. One of their highlighted features is the presence of a bezel-less curved edge infinity display. The U.S. market will get these smartphones with the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC. The countries across the world will have the octa-core Exynos chipset.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have some notable features such as a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, and an iris scanner as in the Galaxy Note 7. The Galaxy S8 is powered by a 3000mAh battery whereas the one on the Galaxy S8 Plus is a juicier 3500mAh battery.