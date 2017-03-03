Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus with Snapdragon 835 spotted on benchmark

he next Samsung flagship - Galaxy S8 is all set to be announced on March 29. Now, its bigger brother - Galaxy S8 Plus has been spotted on the listing of GeekBench. This listing sheds light on some of the key features and specifications of the device.

Based on the earlier rumors, we expect the Galaxy S8 to arrive with a 6-inch curved display. In the benchmark, the phone carrying the model number SM-G955U is listed to make use of the MSM8998 aka Snapdragon 835 processor. This processor is shown to be accompanied by 4GB RAM. In addition to these aspects, the Galaxy S8 Plus boots Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, going by the benchmark listing.

With these specs, the alleged Galaxy S8 Plus seems to have obtained scores of 1929 in the single-core test and 6,084 in the multi-core test. These scores match those of a Snapdragon 835 test device that was benchmarked in February. Also, these scores were compared with those of the Kirin 960 based devices such as Huawei Mate 9. In the comparison, the Huawei chopset seems to have scored better when it comes CPU performance.

Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are expected to be unveiled on March 29. And, in addition to the Snapdragon 835 variant, we can expect the flagship duo to arrive in an Exynos variant too.

