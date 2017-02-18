Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus might use Sony batteries

Following the unfortunate Galaxy Note 7 fiasco caused by the defective batteries supplied by Samsung SDI, the company is forced not to take any chances with the upcoming flagship. Eventually, Samsung is taking time to announce the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones to make sure they are safe.

Based on a recent report published by The Wall Street Journal, the South Korean tech giant will use the batteries from Sony for its flagship phones. Sony Corporation will supply Li-Ion batteries for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. But there is no official confirmation from both the companies regarding this and we can't expect the same to happen until the launch of these phones.

Samsung might have approached Sony to supply batteries in order to avoid risks in the future units due to faulty batteries. Notably, the South Korean manufacturer has taken a slew of safety measures and tests to assure the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are safe. The devices are subject to quality assurance tests from the production stage to the shipment from the plant.

It is worth mentioning that Sony will be the third battery supplier to tam up with Samsung. The others are Japan's Murata Manufacturing and Samsung SDI. Lately, a fire broke out at the factory of Samsung SDI in China. The incident happened due to the storage of waste such as unfinished products and faulty batteries. It is reported that Samsung SDI started the mass production of Galaxy S8 batteries prior to this accident.

