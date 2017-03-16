Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders will begin from April 7; Report

Well, Samsung has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ on March 29. While the launch is certain, we are still scratching our heads and trying to figure out when exactly the flagship devices will be put up for pre-orders.

There has also been a lot of speculations about the Galaxy S8 and S8+ release dates and while various reports indicated that the devices could be released around April 21 to 28, now a new report has just surfaced on the internet. According to ET News, a Korean media agency's report, both Samsung Galaxy S8, and S8+ will be available for pre-order in South Korea starting April 7 until April 21.

SEE ASLO: Samsung Galaxy S8 TV commercial goes live in Korea

The report further confirms that the two smartphones will officially go on sale from April 21. While all this is scheduled to happen, the media agency also says that Samsung will hold pre-launch events at different stores on April 18 in collaboration with three major telecommunication companies in Korea.

However, this pre-launch event will only be for "reserved subscribers" and the reports suggests that these subscribers will have the chance to win prizes of up to 3 million won (approx Rs. 1,72,969). Samsung will also be giving away the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones, as well as Gear S3 smartwatches as prizes during the opening.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 to have the fingerprint scanner on the backside due to its rush to release

According to a Samsung official, "Mobile carriers will be open sequentially from April 18th to 20th, only for subscribers. The official sales will start from 21st and will be started at the three online stores and the online market." Commenting further on Samsung's sudden move he said, "the Galaxy S8 pre-launch event was decided at the last minute." And this could also mean that Samsung wants to increase the number of subscribers for local carriers.

In any case, the date you want to save on your calendar as of now is April 7.