Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-order to debut on April 10

On Sunday, at the MWC 2017, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be unveiled on March 29 and released on April 21. With these details being confirmed, the one key date that is missing right now is when these devices will go on pre-order.

Samsung had delayed the launch of its flagship phones this year, skipping the MWC 2017 for the same. While one set of rumors point out that the company opted for the delay to prevent repeating the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the other rumors hint that the delay was due to the delivery schedule of the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

According to the recent information from South Korea, the Galaxy S8 pre-order will debut on April 10. Having that said, April 10 pre-order date seems to make sense as the release date falls on April 21.

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S8 will feature a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD 1440p resolution. The phone is likely to arrive in two variants - one with the Snapdragon 835 SoC and the other with an Exynos SoC. It is said to feature 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity as well. The other aspects those are rumored include a 12MP main snapper, an 8MP front-facer, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Expect for the screen size and battery, the Galaxy S8 Plus is said to have the same specs as the Galaxy S8. The bigger one is believed to flaunt a 6.2-inch display and draw power from a 3,500mAh battery. Otherwise, both the phones will have USB Type-C, fingerprint and iris scanners, a 3.5mm audio jack, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

