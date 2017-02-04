Samsung Galaxy S8 price leaked

Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 has been making rounds on the web for quite some time now. With every passing day, new leaks and updates about the flagship are adding on to the rumor mill.

Just a few days ago we had reported that June K. Sung, a Principal Program Manager at Samsung Electronics USA allegedly confirmed Galaxy S8's name in his Linkedin profile. Along with which, he also confirmed the previous rumors about the smartphone coming packed with a new AI assistant called "Bixby".

After providing a confirmation on the name of the upcoming Samsung flagship, the new rumors suggest the price that the smartphone would be available for purchase. If the rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will not have the 4GB RAM variant, instead, will offer the 6GB variant straight-away.

Furthermore, an industry veteran predicts that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available in two storage variants - wherein one would be with 64GB built-in storage, while the other device will sport 128GB memory unit.

Adding on, revealing the tentative price of both the versions, the 64GB variant can be priced at CNY 6,088, which is roughly around Rs. 59,546. Wherein the 128GB version will be available at CNY 6,488, which when calculated comes around Rs. 63,458. Well, the South Korean tech giant hasn't confirmed the price rumors yet.

The launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is apparently set for March 29 and is expected to go on sale later in April.

Check out all the rumors about the upcoming Samsung flagship here.