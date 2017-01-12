Samsung Galaxy S8 render with no home button at the front hits the web

It appears like the rumor mills won't stop churning out speculations about the Galaxy S8. We say this as we come across leaks and rumors regarding the Galaxy S8 almost every day. The upcoming Samsung flagship is a highly anticipated smartphone as the company can regain the consumers' trust only with this device.

So far, we had been seeing different leaks suggesting how the Galaxy S8 might look like, what features it might be packed with, etc. Now, a recent report by BGR has offered us a chance to take the first look at the Galaxy S8. The folks over there have managed to get the render of the smartphone from Ghostek, a third-party case manufacturer.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch set for third week of April, reveals new rumor

The renders developed by the case makers show the alleged Galaxy S8 wrapped in a waterproof case. It is common for the case manufacturers to have details of the yet-to-be-launched devices so that they keep the cases ready before the official launch. It is also claimed that the renders are based on the details acquired from the manufacturing units of Samsung devices.

The leaked render shows the overall design of the Galaxy S8 and this seems to be in line with the details those were leaked till date. The looks of the device seem not to differ from those of the yesteryear models - Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, but the different is that the upcoming one misses out on a physical home button at the front. Also, there seems to be no fingerprint sensor at the rear as well. This goes in line with the previous leaks that tipped the incorporation of the fingerprint sensor on the display itself.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumor Roundup: Digital Assistant, Continuum-like Feature, 8GB RAM and More

Talking of the display on the Galaxy S8, it appears to be curved at both the edges, as expected. Samsung is rumored to launch the flagship in two variants, each with different display sizes as it did in 2016. However, it remains unknown if both the variants will feature curved displays or one will be a flat screen variant.