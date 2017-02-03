Samsung Galaxy S8's battery will be supplied by a Japanese company

Samsung doesn't want to repeat the Galaxy Note 7 debacle again in 2017. The South Korean tech giant is being extra cautious in bringing a new device that will once again revive the trust it had lost.

And it wouldn't be any surprise if the company were to make some changes for the upcoming Galaxy S8.

Likewise, Samsung had earlier disclosed the result of the Galaxy Note 7 explosion and that it was due to a battery issue. Following that, Samsung is now looking to approach a new supplier from Japan.

As per the report, it says that the company is planning to replace its previous battery supplier Amperex Technology (China) with Murata Manufacturing (Japan). Amperex supplied battery for the Galaxy Note 7 and Samsung had accused the company for delivering faulty batteries. However, the main battery supplier will remain Samsung SDI the report said.

In addition, another report from phonearena indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus could be powered by 3000 mAh and 3500 mAh capacity batteries, respectively. Also, earlier we had reported that according to Korean media the device could come with 3250 mAh and 3750 mAh capacities. Both variants could be powered by energy-efficient 10nm processors.

Samsung will release the first official video of the Samsung Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017 and we are hoping that many new details about the device will emerge.

