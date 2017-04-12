Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby Assistant to expand Functionality and Language Support in Q4

We know that Samsung has introduced a new digital assistant by name 'Bixby' with the launch of two flagship phones - Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Everyone considered it as a tough competitor for Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant.

But the South Korean giant confirmed that Bixby supports only English and Korean languages. Now, the company is trying to push that language limit and come out as an assistant for everyone regardless of the language spoken by them. Latest news says that Bixby will extend few of its functionality and also supports multiple languages in the fourth quarter of 2017.

According to the company's official German website, it is made clear that it will at least support the German language, if not other. When the company launched its new digital assistant, it included features like image recognition and location awareness.

It used voice commands, unlike other competitors. It can be accessed directly with the help of a single button dedicated for this purpose. It even integrated a camera function which allows Bixby users to recognize prominent buildings, tourist destinations, and other famous places easily.

Users just have to click a picture and this AI backed assistant will retrieve all relevant information regarding the places and give it to the user. Now by extending the functionality and also the capability to understand different languages, it will definitely take on its rivals.

Fourth quarter can be treated as something big for the company since Galaxy Note devices are usually made available during this time period. Some rumors also say that Samsung may launch its upcoming phablet at the same time. So, Samsung lovers are going to get a bunch of new things to try on altogether.

