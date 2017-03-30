Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby to feature Pinterest's visual search lens

While we already know that the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus pack the AI-powered voice assistant Bixby, the company has also revealed that it is going to be relying on the Pinterest's Lens Tool for visual search. The popular social media company has not powered hardware on any mobile device prior to this.

So how does it work? Well, when you find something interesting on the web, through your phone's camera lens or in an app, all you need to do is to open Bixby Vision and tap on the image search button. In addition to the standard image search results, you will also get results from Pinterest that are apparently similar or kind of related to what you found.

In the press release about Bixby integration, Pinterest gives an example about finding a cool pair of boots out in the wild. A user can come across a cool pair of boots, then use Bixby Vision with Pinterest's visual discovery to find out similar boots.

As Samsung has always said that Bixby is all about context, you will get contextual results as well. For instance, if you show it a piece of fruit, you may even get recipes that use that fruit.

So anyone who buys a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus will be enjoying this feature. Although Pinterest Lens can be accessed through any android or iOS run device, the Samsung Galaxy S8 users need not use a separate app to avail the same benefits.