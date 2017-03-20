Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ color variants and pricing leaked ahead of the launch

With the number of leaks and rumors about the upcoming flagships from Samsung, we now somewhat have a clear idea of the Galaxy S8's new design, enlarged displays, hardware upgrades, camera and we even know the release date.

However, with the unveiling happening just 9 days from now, the surprise element further may not be there for the Samsung fans. While this has mostly been the case for this product, Evan Blass, aka the world's most reliable tipster has yet again provided some new information about the upcoming handsets from Samsung.

To be exact, details regarding the company's upcoming flagship smartphones as well as their European price tags have been leaked.

S8 - 799€

S8+ - 899€

DeX - 150€

GearVR - 129€

Gear360 - 229€ https://t.co/vVm6DRMkX5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

The tipster in his twitter handle has posted an image of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus and we can see these smartphones in three color variants, Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver. So this could mean that Samsung is going for new color variants for the smartphones. In addition, Evan has also leaked the pricing of these smartphones along with the price tags of other Samsung products.

As per Evan's tweet, the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus would be priced at €799 (approx Rs. 56,255) and €899 (approx Rs. 63,295). Samsung's DeX station, GearVR, and the Gear 360 could carry price tags of €150 (10,561), €129 (approx Rs. 9,082), and €229 (approx Rs. 16,123), respectively.

Do note that this is just leaked information and that it may not hold true. We do have to wait for the official launch that will happen next week.