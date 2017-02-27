Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first live video leaked; Check out how the phones look

The video that Samsung played at the MWC 2017, didn't reveal much about the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone except for the launch date for the smartphone. While we were expecting otherwise, as in the video to reveal a glimpse of the S8, but that didn't happen.

While many may have been disappointed and also have shown frustration on Samsung delaying the launch, a video leak has just popped up on the internet revealing what could be our first look at the upcoming devices.

Talking about the video, it has been posted on Weibo as well as on YouTube and is 34 seconds long. The video shows two devices possibly the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and it reveals some key aspects of the phones.

The video reveals a few details including the phones' user interface, on-screen buttons which don't look the same as stock Android but it looks to be reversed. You can also see the TouchWiz launcher and it looks similar to the S7. We also get a glimpse of Galaxy S8+'s always-on display, with a new, vertical stylewatch interface.

Coming to the build and design the smartphones look pretty much the same as shown and suggested by the previous rumors. While the smartphones have been both displayed with covers, we can still see some key aspects at the rear including the fingerprint scanner placed next to the rear camera, and there is also a front-facing iris scanner as well as the camera. The device has dedicated volume and power buttons at the sides, speakers at the bottom and most probably the device will feature a USB-Type C port and a 3mm audio port.

Moreover, as the two devices have been shown together we can really see the difference in size between the two smartphones. Thanks to the leak, we further have a more clear idea of what the S8 and S8+ will be coming as.