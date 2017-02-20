Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus could come with Exynos 9810 chipset

Just a couple of days ago, Samsung, the South Korean tech giant had teased its next iteration of the in-house chipset, the Exynos '9’ which is likely to be used in the upcoming Galaxy S8. And now, we have what could be the possible moniker for the same. Yep, according to a LinkedIn profile of Samsung’s Bangalore R&D Institute intern, the next chipset could be named Exynos 9810.

As is the case with every Samsung flagship, this year’s Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be launched in two variants: one with a Snapdragon 835 chipset for the US market and another with an Exynos chipset for other markets including India. Interestingly, this year’s Exynos chipset, possibly the Exynos 9810 could come in two variants: Exynos 9810V and Exynos 9810M.

Also Read: Samsung teases Exynos 9 SoC, to be used in Galaxy S8

While the former is rumored to pack an 18-core Mali-G71 GPU, the latter is alleged to feature 20-core Mali G71 GPU. The Exynos chipset, akin to the Snapdragon 835 SoC, will also be based on a 10nm node. Furthermore, the new chipset is speculated to feature four Mongoose M2 cores along with four Cortex A53 cores.

Also, Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chipset is rumored to offer some serious competition to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset in terms of overall performance and battery life.

Source | Via