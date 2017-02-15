Samsung Galaxy S8's first shipment doubles, sales target set for 60 million units

There's not second thought that Samsung Galaxy S8 is perhaps the most-awaited smartphone on this year. However, looks like the Samsung lovers have to wait a while, as Samsung confirms not to unveil the flagship at the MWC event 2017.

The South Korean techie, as rumor suggest will be announcing both the flagships - Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on March 29. Further reports show that the flagship devices will be up for sale only by late April after the latest Snapdragon 835 processor is released.

Talking about the sale of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, looks like Samsung surely has really high hopes after the Note 7 debacle.

Fresh reports show that the South Korean giant may double the first shipment of the Galaxy S8 as compared to the previously announce Galaxy S7 series. Which means that the smartphone vendor has further claimed to increase 40 percent shipment.

By increasing the sale, other reports show that Samsung has a sales target of 60 million units for the Galaxy S8. To recall, for the Galaxy S7 and S6 the sales target was around 48 million and 45 million respectively.



About the specs, there have been several rumors about the Samsung flagship surfacing the webosphere for quite some time now. However, the South Korean tech giant hasn't confirmed any of it for now.

