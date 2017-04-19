Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launched in India at Rs. 57,900, Rs. 64,900 with Bluetooth 5 and more

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been launched in India at the ongoing event in New Delhi. These smartphones are priced at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900. The smartphones will make their way into to the retail market (online and offline) from May 5, 2017 while they will be listed for pre-order today itself. These smartphones will be available from Flipkart and Samsung Shop.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at the Unpacked event on March 29. Despite the Note 7 fiasco, Samsung still owns its reputation among its users. We say this as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ pre-orders were a massive success in the South Korea exceeding that of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge in 2016.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have several highlights. These are the first smartphones to have the Bluetooth 5 connectivity standard, facial recognition feature, and the Bixby digital assistant. As it was known earlier, Samsung has launched the Exynos 8895 variant of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India instead of the Snapdragon 835 variant.

Hybrid dual SIM support Samsung has released the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus with dual SIM in the country. These variants will support a hybrid SIM slot. Usually, Samsung smartphones will not have dual SIM support but just a SIM card slot and a micro SD card slot for expandable storage. This is a welcome feature for those who seek more flexibility in using their smartphone. First smartphone with Bluetooth 5 Bluetooth 5 wireless standard has many serious improvements to its functionality. Bluetooth 5 has several implications for the future IoT devices and connected home. Bluetooth lets you connect the phone to your wearables, speakers, headphones, cars, and more. Apparently, it can be said that Bluetooth 5 on Galaxy S8 and S8+ will make these smartphones future-ready as connected devices are a thing of the future. Infinity Display The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus feature something called Infinity Display. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch screen whereas the S8 Plus has a 6.2-inch screen. Despite the huge screen size, these smartphones look and feel like any other normal-sized phone. The reason is the Infinity Display. These smartphones hardly have bezel around the display. The display is bright and clean and mirror-like. These screens are a QHD 2960 x 1440 pixel Super AMOLED panels. Facial recognition Authentication through facial recognition is nothing new in smartphones. But, this is the first time that Samsung has attempted to use this technology. The addition of facial recognition in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is an added layer of security. Specifications The Exynos 8895 SoC is paired with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, these Samsung flagship smartphones feature a 12MP Dual Pixel rear snapper with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphones have IP68 rating making them dust and water resistant. There is a 3000mAh battery in the S8 while the bigger S8+ has a 3500mAh battery to keep the lights powered. These batteries support wireless charging and fast charging as well. Other features The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have 4G VoLTE, NFC, MST, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, an iris scanner, a fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top of the display.