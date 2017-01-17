Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus leaked dimensions reveal a mammoth display in compact footprint

According to latest reports that surfaced online, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will have huge screens but in a compact footprint.

Folks at GSMArena claim to have acquired "precise measurements" of both the models. As per the report, the Plus model (the Galaxy S8 Plus) measures 152.38x78.51x7.94mm. It also suggests that the Galaxy S8 Plus could feature a screen which measures 6.3-inches in size.

On the other hand, the standard model (the Galaxy S8) measures 140.14x72.20x7.30mm in dimensions which means it will be slightly shorter, wider, and thinner.

In fact, the upcoming Galaxy S8 will feature a larger screen (as big as 5.7-inch akin to the Galaxy S7 Edge) while still retaining its compact footprint. Now that's good news, isn't it?

Apart from the dimensions, the 3D renders also reveal a slight protrusion of camera at the back. Also, the power button seems to have moved to the left side just below volume keys from the right side. Interestingly enough, the renders reveal a Micro USB 2.0 port at the bottom as opposed to the USB Type-C port.

