Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ plus ranked as best smartphones of the year

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have scored top ranks in the Consumer Report's list of best smartphones of the year. Samsung Galaxy S8+ leads the way while Galaxy S8 follows close behind. The duo gained quick popularity right after release and managed to sell more than 10 million units is just over a month.

Last year was not one of the best financial years for Samsung Electronics. Its reputation took a toll when Galaxy Note 7 units around the globe reported precarious battery issues. The instance for the first time gave Apple an opportunity to lead the Consumer Report's list.

This year Samsung regained its position and Apple stands at fifth position in the ranking.

Consumer Report justified the ranking and wrote, "If you want a stunning camera, long battery life, and gorgeous display in a water-resistant package, one of these could be the right phone for you." With a total redesign along with a superior battery life and unmatched camera performance Galaxy S8 and S8+ sure deserve the best places.

Consumer Report also pointed out the high price point of the smartphones that could restrain consumers from buying them, "You just have to be willing to spend the rent money on it: The S8+ starts at about $840, and the S8 at around $720."

Galaxy S7 Edge took the third position in the ranking while LG G6 found fourth spot. Apple iPhone 7 was fifth on the list bringing Apple Inc. four place down as compared to 2016 ranking.

Samsung is indeed enjoying a balmy noon with its flagships selling out at a phenomenal rate. Galaxy S8 and S8+ will soon come face to face with Apple's 2017 flagship which is going to mark an interesting fall for the year.