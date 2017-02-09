Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus to retain the same battery capacities as Galaxy S7 and Note 7: Rumor

Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and we have already seen both the devices in full glory. With the debacle of Galaxy Note 7, Samsung has pushed the launch date to March 29. Now, a new rumor suggests that the Galaxy S8 Plus will retain the same battery capacity as the Galaxy Note 7.

According to The Investor, a Samsung official claimed that the company had made its final decision regarding the battery capacities for their upcoming flagship phones based on various security checks and the measurements of both the devices.

According to earlier rumors, it was reported that the battery capacities on both the phones would be bumped by 15 percent, but it now looks like the company will retain the same battery capacity as their previous flagship phones.

Also, the report claims that the Galaxy S8 will get a 3000mAh battery, same as the Galaxy S7. We now have a clear look at the hardware of Galaxy S8. It is rumored that Samsung delayed the launch of the phones due to the manufacturing issue of Snapdragon 835 SoC and this might be true as Xiaomi also made clear about their absence at the MWC 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be announced on March 29 and will go on sale from early April.