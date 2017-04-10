Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ pre-orders set new record in South Korea

Well, the newly launched flagship for Samsung the Galaxy S8 has been creating a lot of buzz in the smartphone domain. The smartphone seems to have attracted a lot of attention from many consumers as well as Samsung fans. And why not, the new smartphones do offer top-of-the-line and unique features as well specs that one could wish for in a smartphone.

That being said, the demand for these smartphones seems to have reached a new height. According to a recent report from a Korean publication, Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders in Korea has surpassed Well, the newly launched flagship for Samsung the Galaxy S8 has been creating a lot of buzz in the smartphone domain. The smartphone seems to have attracted a lot of attention from many consumers as well as Samsung fans. And why not, the new smartphones do offer top-of-the-line and unique features as well specs that one could wish for in a smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB variant could come to other markets as well: Report

That being said, the demand for these smartphones seems to have reached a new height. According to a recent report from a Korean publication, Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders in Korea have reached a new record number. Since the pre-order period which was opened just a few days back, the number of units pre-ordered has reached 550,000 in just two days.

The new figure that Galaxy S8 devices have hit has surpassed the record-high number of 400,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 7. More interestingly, this new count is 5.5 times more compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S7.

SEE ALSO: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to go on sale with 3200mAh battery

However, with this new report, it seems Samsung still has loyal fans. Moreover, the fans might have been waiting for a new flagship phone to upgrade following the Note 7 debacle. The South Korean tech giant's aggressive marketing campaign, as well as a clever sales strategy, may also have contributed to the high pre-orders. In fact, the company already has 3,000 pre-sales trial zones, the largest in Korea.

In any case, customers who have pre-ordered the device can start using the phones upon delivery after April 17. The official sales though will begin from April 21.

Source