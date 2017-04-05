Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ pre-registrations now open in India

Samsung officially unveiled its flagship smartphones the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at its unpacked event in New York on March 29. However, after a week since the launch happened, it looks like the South Korean giant is now putting up the two smartphones for pre-registrations in India. As we say this, the company has already opened pre-registrations for the Galaxy S8 smartphones in India.

This is indeed good news for the Samsung fans in India. Interested consumers and fans should be able to place an order for highly anticipated smartphones of 2017. There's a small hiccup, though. The exact pricing and availability details have not yet been revealed by the company. On the bright side, now that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are up for pre-registrations, the smartphones should be launched in India soon.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications and more

The Galaxy S8 and s8+ have both been listed on the Samsung India website and if you visit the site you will see the pre-registrations page where you need to fill in all your contact information and email ID. If you do so you will be notified when the smartphones become available.

Further, you have to fill a small questionnaire as well. Basically, the questions are based on the features of the smartphone. For example, one question states "What feature are you most excited in the Galaxy S8?" Options like Infinity Display, iris scanner, and Samsung Bixby are available to choose from.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched: Features, Specifications and more

All in all, with this short survey Samsung might be trying to gauge the interest the phones have garnered in the Indian market before its launch.