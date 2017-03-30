Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ preorder goes live: Pricing revealed

Samsung on March 29, 2017, launched the new Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. However, during the launch, the prices of the smartphones were not revealed. While we were expecting the reveal to be at a later date, new reports have just come in stating the price of these smartphones.

Moreover, along with the price, reports suggest that pre-orders for the new Galaxy devices have already gone live in the U.S. Although, the shipments will be delivered only on April 21 when the smartphones will be made available in most retail stores. The thing to note here is that these devices will be carrier locked smartphones.

On the other hand, Samsung fans can buy the unlocked versions of Samsung's new Galaxy phones starting May 9th which will be usable with any major U.S. carriers.

That being said, as for the pricing, the new GalaxyS8 starts at $750 (approx RS. 48,671) and the S8+ at $850 (approx Rs. 55,160) for all the major carriers in the U.S. Interestingly, the different carriers will also have their own promotional pricing and deals. It is as follows;

Verizon

Pricing for the Galaxy S8 is $30 per month for 24 months ($720 retail price) and pricing for the Galaxy S8+ is $35 per month for 24 months ($840 retail price).

Verizon is offering free items on pre-order. The company will offer Samsung Gear VR Controller Bundle ($180 value) that includes a Gear VR, controller, and Oculus content. Consumers have to purchase the phone before April 21 and redeem the VR offer by May 14.

Additionally, Verizon is also providing Experience Box which includes the VR Controller Bundle, Harman Kardon headphones, and a Samsung 256GB microSD card discounted to $99 ($550 value).

AT&T

AT&T is offering the Galaxy S8 at $25 and the Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service. Further, business customers will be able to purchase either device on Enterprise Installment Plans (EIP) over 36 or 24 months.

AT&T also has a plethora of pre-order offers starting from Free Samsung Gear VR, controller, and Oculus content. In addition, AT$T will provide $750 (approx Rs. 48,671) in credits towards buying another Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus smartphone.

T-Mobile

The Galaxy S8 will have a $30 down payment and cost $30/month for 24 months on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $750). "On Demand" customers will be eligible to purchase the device for $0 down payment and at just $33 per month.

Likewise, the S8+ will be available for $130 upfront and $30 per month for 24 months on EIP (FRP: $850). Like other carriers, T-Mobile offers customers who preorder a free Samsung Gear VR, controller and Oculus game pack.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also going to be selling carrier-locked devices with the same deals as those carriers are offering. However, with Best Buy customers will get up to $100 off on the smartphones. Best Buy could offer gift cards, rather than a cash discount which can be used with other deals offered by Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T.

It is worth mentioning that this is the U.S. pricing and the price of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will change depending on the markets around the globe.

