Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were likely to come with dual-camera setup but it didn't

Earlier reports indicated that Samsung could likely bring a dual camera setup with its two flagships, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+.

While many were excited about the launch, Samsung showcased something different with the new smartphones. They newly launched smartphones featured only a single camera setup. This might have been a sad news for some enthusiastic Samsung fans. But hold on, there's more to the story. Before the official launch, Samsung seems to have taken into consideration integrating a dual-camera setup with the Galaxy S8 series smartphones.

Why do we say this? Well, images of Galaxy S8+ prototype unit have now been leaked online and these images distinctively show a dual-camera setup on the smartphone. Interestingly, this partially confirms the initial rumors.

On the other hand, now that the images have surfaced online and we have had a good look, it clearly suggests that Samsung might have actually experimented with Galaxy S8 and S8+ prototype units with dual-camera setups. But, in the end, Samsung looks to have changed its mind and decided to go with single camera setup only. Cost cutting, it could be!

However, on further analyzing the image you can see a heart rate monitor, a LED flash, and the model number SM-G955F is also mentioned. Also, the fingerprint scanner is missing at the back. It is present on the ones that were launched recently, though.

In any case, now that Samsung has been working on such project, the company could introduce the dual camera setup in its upcoming phones. Besides, its top competitor Apple is already providing the dual camera setup with iPhone 7 Plus.

