Samsung Galaxy S8 signup page leaked ahead of MWC

By now we pretty much have an idea about how the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Plus will be. Thanks to the numerous leaks that have been flooding the internet about the smartphones, we have a decent picture of what Samsung will be bringing to the table.

Besides, many have hinted that the new smartphones could create even a bigger stir in the market this year. However, as we are waiting anxiously for the reveal, Samsung Galaxy S8 signup page has just been leaked on twitter.

The leak comes from a reliable tipster Evan Blass, and his tweet further goes on to show an image or rather a teaser of the phone showing it with rounded corners and thin bezels which are in line with what we've been seeing in various leaks, renders, and live photos.

The teaser also comes with the words "Unbox your phone" and "Sign up to be among the first to know about the Next Galaxy."

According to Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S8 signup page could be officially made available at some point after the announcement. As far as the rumors go, it could be on March 29 but with MWC coming up, Samsung could reveal some more details about its upcoming flagships.

Samsung's MWC event is at 11:30 PM on 26 February. Samsung's Galaxy site is currently promising a live stream of the event.