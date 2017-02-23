Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet leaked on Twitter

Samsung had earlier hinted that the company will be releasing not just the Galaxy S8 but there will also be another smartphone. And according to some leaks and rumors, it was deemed to be the Galaxy S8+. While the Galaxy S8 has had a fair share of rumors and leaks now it looks like it's time for the S8+.

As we say this, a new leak has found its way on Twitter. A tweet posted by Evan Blass reveals the purported specifications of the Galaxy S8+. His tweet further reads, "Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies...with knowledge."

However, as per the specs list, we can see that there is a lot of similarity between the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the only difference maybe in size.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies...with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

As for the phone itself, the Galaxy S8+ model looks to be featuring a 6.2-inch Quad HD and Super AMOLED display. The screen as per the details is also rounded and has curved edges.

The other specs of the Galaxy S8 include a 12MP dual pixel rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera, an iris scanner, 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM, IP68 water and dust resistant, wireless charging, Android OS(Nougat most probably), 4G LTE support, Samsung Knox, Samsung Pay and finally earphones which is said to have been tuned by AKG.

So with this leak, we can see that Samsung is including most of the same basic features that were big hits on its previous flagship and at the same time the company is adding several new things in the bigger display and redesigned body.