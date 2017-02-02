Samsung Galaxy S8 teaser video will be featured at MWC 2017

Samsung just sent out the press invite for MWC yesterday and basically, it means that the company will grace the event with its presence along with other mobile brands.

However, this time Samsung won't be launching its flagship the Galaxy S8 which it normally used to do at every MWC event. Seems like the company is moving away from its traditional launching pattern and this might be due to several factors. Samsung is aiming to offer an exceptional device that will meet the consumers' expectations and at the same time fill the gap created by the Note 7 fiasco. So basically the company is taking time to create and deliver a safer and the best smartphone in the industry.

That being said, while the launch may have been delayed but new reports that are coming in today reveal that Samsung could share a one-minute teaser video of the smartphone at MWC.

And if that happens, the teaser could provide the missing details about the new smartphone. It could also confirm the details we already have, courtesy of the several leaks and rumors about the device.

Samsung, on the other hand, may be planning to create more buzz around their upcoming smartphone with this teaser video.