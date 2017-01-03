Samsung Galaxy S8 Testing Started in China

Samsung really needs to offer a new flagship smartphone in 2017 that will bring back its lost customers. We all know what happened with the Galaxy Note 7 right.

The Note 7 might have failed but Samsung has plans to redeem itself. Apparently, the company has been working on a new flagship which probably will be launched sometime later this year.

We have also already heard a lot of rumors and speculations surrounding Samsung's new smartphone. What we can tell by analyzing all the information is that the device might turn out to be one of the best smartphones from Samsung.

On the other hand, the rumors have been all around the Samsung Galaxy S8. Although we don't have an official confirmation from the company as yet, we are getting more and more new information about this smartphone all over the internet.

And recently, as per the report from GSM Arena, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has already started testing two variants of the S8 smartphone. It has been reported that the two variants which are the S8 and the S8 Plus presumably are being tested in China. The Chinese variants being tested also carry software build numbers G9500ZCU0APLF and G9550ZCU0APLF.

The report also indicates that Samsung is not just testing the Chinese variants of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but also the international variants of the same phones. The international variants being tested carry the software versions G950FXXU0APLH for the Galaxy S8 and G955FXXU0APLH for the Galaxy S8 Plus respectively.

While not much of information has been shared one thing common between the devices will be the edge display. That being said, now that the testing has started we can only hope that the devices will be rolled out soon.

