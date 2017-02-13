Samsung Galaxy S8 to come in 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display variants

Few days back, the Samsung GalaxyS8+ logo was leaked on twitter by tipster Evan Blass. After the leak, there have been several speculations as to what Samsung will actually be launching in the months to come.

While this has been a mysterious situation, a new leak from the same person has revealed that the new Samsung Galaxy S8 will be coming in two versions.

In his new tweet, Evan has posted about the display sizes of the two Galaxy smartphones. And according to his tweet, the Galaxy S8 variant will come with a 5.8-inch display while the Galaxy S8+ will feature a 6.2-inch display. Further, he has said that the display will be both SAMOLED.

I've been seeing this misreported quite a bit, so, just to clarify:



GS8 - 5.8" QHD

GS8+ - 6.2" QHD



Both displays are, ofc, SAMOLED. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 12, 2017

Interestingly, Samsung will now be unveiling not just one but two smartphones. While this might not happen at MWC as the company has already confirmed that the smartphone is slated for later release, we might have to wait just a littler longer for the official announcement.

