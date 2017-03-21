Samsung Galaxy S8 to launch with voice assistant Bixby later this month

South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Monday, announced that the company's flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 will come with a voice-powered digital assistant named 'Bixby'. While Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have their own assistants, Bixby, is the company's bid to enter the sector of devices with its very own voice-powered assistants.

Samsung Electronics head of research and development Injong Rhee said in a press release, "Bixby will be our first step on a journey to completely open up new ways of interacting with your phone." He also went on to say that "Bixby will be a new intelligent interface on our devices."

Though the company seems to have caught on the trend a little late, it does have a few tricks up its sleeve.

A lesser known fact is that the South Korean tech giant, over the years, have made several deals by purchasing around 10 tech firms. These include Viv Labs, an AI company founded by the creators of Siri, which Apple bought out about seven years ago. Now, with acquisitions of such magnitude, we can surely expect the Bixby to be an interesting assistant to have.

The delay in the launch of the new voice assistant feature by Samsung is something which took a while. However, it does offer a strong hunch to the fans that it's going to be one of the best since the kind of technology and experts who were employed for this project are quite assuring.

Regarding the same, Rhee went on to say "We do have a bold vision of revolutionizing the human-to-machine interface, but that vision won't be realized overnight."

The voice assistant is said to be capable of controlling nearly all tasks in apps and not just limited to certain areas. Samsung further noted that Bixby will be flexible when it comes to comprehending inputs from users as to what they are saying.

Furthermore, according to the company, the Galaxy S8, which is expected to be unveiled next week will have a set of pre-installed apps that will work with Bixby. Samsung also states that Bixby will not be a lot different from virtual assistants, which are already in the market.