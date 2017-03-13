Samsung Galaxy S8 TV commercial goes live in Korea

Is Samsung threatened by LG? That's the question we are asking ourselves right now. Why? Well, the South Korean tech giant has started airing a TV commercial for the upcoming devices the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in South Korea.

And this move is highly unusual. As per any company' business and marketing strategy, the advertisements which Samsung has aired are released usually around the time of the product launch. So why is Samsung breaking the tradition and going in for a more early campaign? There might be only one main reason and it might be an obvious one to most of the tech-savvy personnel.

We already know that LG recently launched its flagship phone the G6, and if you look at the reports the smartphone is already gaining major sales in Korea. LG even claimed that the G6 sold more than 30,000 units in the first two days of its launch. So this might have made folks at Samsung to worry a bit.

Considering this, Samsung now had to step up to release a TV ad for the Galaxy S8 two weeks before its official unveiling in the country. Various industry analysts have further stated that Samsung's unprecedented move to release a TV ad for the Galaxy devices so early could likely be an attempt to keep LG from "dominating the nation's premium smartphone market before the S8 rollout."

However, the ad doesn't reveal much but that it only teases the "Next Galaxy" device with some funky animation with a dot passing through 7 holes and finally stopping at the eighth one. On the other hand, phonearena also reports that the phone may come in seven colors - gold, silver, bright black, matte black, blue, orchid, and pink - so the swapping ad backgrounds might be hinting at those hues.