Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature Bixby voice assistant; Company website confirms

We already know that Samsung will announce its new flagship on March 29 at its Unpacked event in New York. While the event is confirmed, we might have little less to be excited about. Why? Thanks to the numerous leaks and rumors we pretty much have an idea about the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus and there might be little room for imagination.

However, if you haven't been in touch with the rumors, there is one interesting thing that we have learned. What?Rumors have suggested that these smartphones from Samsung will come with a built-in AI-powered voice assistant. Moreover, Samsung's to be featured voice personal assistant was tipped to be named 'Bixby' and it was also said that a dedicated button for Bixby would be present.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders will begin from April 7; Report

And it seems the rumors were right! Samsung has now itself confirmed the feature, the name and the functionality on its Italian website.

So if you visit the privacy section of the website you will find a lot of information but coming to the main point, Voice assistant the company states, "You can check your mobile device and use many of its features using voice commands."

The company further adds, "Depending on your model and in your area, you can order the mobile device to activate certain functions, such as playing songs from a playlist or Internet searches using voice searches. In addition, you can control all operations with the touch interface using voice commands with Bixby." (The text has been translated from Italian)

SEE ALSO: Samsung to reveal a foldable phone prototype later this year: Report

Therefore this statement from the company confirms the presence of the AI-powered voice assistant in Samsung future smartphones. Besides, Bixby will probably be the successor to Samsung's S Voice.

Now that Bixby is confirmed, Samsung will be competing with Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. It will be interesting to see how it will go up against the said services. On the other hand, Samsung might have a slight edge as the Galaxy S8 will be having Google Assistant as well as Bixby both available in the same device.