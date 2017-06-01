Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM launched in India

Samsung India today launched a new variant of Galaxy S8 Plus that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, following the positive response to its recently-launched flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

The new variant, which will be available in Midnight Black color, retains its flagship style; with a stunning bezel-less dual-edge Infinity Display that provides a truly cinematic viewing experience. The new Galaxy S8 Plus also comes equipped with Samsung Pay; the mobile payment service with defense-grade security and personal voice assistant, Bixby.

"The resounding success of the recently launched Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus underscores the unmatched superiority of Samsung in the premium smartphone segment. The new Galaxy S8 Plus variant with its best in class 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory, will give our consumers the freedom to do infinitely more," said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India while commenting on the launch.

Apart from the RAM and internal storage, rest of the specs will stay same.

Display The Infinity display is one of the biggest features of this smartphone. With minimum bezels on each side, the display provides end-to-end screen visibility. The Galaxy S8 Plus sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440×2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra protection. Under the Hood The smartphone is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 processor which is coupled with 6GB of RAM. This new variant comes with 128GB inbuilt storage and also supports expandable storage via microSD card up to 256GB. Cameras As for the cameras, the Galaxy S8 Plus sports a 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear camera with optical image stabilization and an f/1.7 aperture, while there is an 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus on board as well, also featuring an f/1.7 aperture. The cameras are said to perform very good in low light conditions. Connectivity Options The Galaxy S8 Plus supports 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Other Aspects The Galaxy S8 Plus measures 159.5×73.4×8.1mm and weighs 173 grams. On the software front, run on Android 7.0 Nougat right out-of-the-box. Pricing and availability The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB will be priced at INR 75,900 and will be available across India from June 9.